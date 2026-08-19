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Derrick Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Derrick Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Derrick Henry is the ninth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 264.5 fantasy points a year ago (sixth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, see below.

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Derrick Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Henry's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points183.53111
2026 Projected Fantasy Points241.2232

Derrick Henry 2025 Game-by-Game

Henry picked up 45.6 fantasy points -- 36 carries, 216 yards, 4 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bills28.2181692110182
Week 2Browns2.311230-0023
Week 3Lions9.71250111057
Week 4@Chiefs5.8842032058
Week 5Texans9.31533110033
Week 6Rams13.0241220210130
Week 8Bears19.12171210071

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Derrick Henry vs. Other Ravens Rushers

The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 45.4% of the time while running the ball 54.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Henry's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry3071,59516625.2
Lamar Jackson673492125.2
Tyler Huntley24151076.3
Justice Hill1893235.2

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Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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