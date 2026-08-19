Derrick Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Derrick Henry is the ninth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 264.5 fantasy points a year ago (sixth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, see below.

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Derrick Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Henry's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 183.5 31 11 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 241.2 23 2

Derrick Henry 2025 Game-by-Game

Henry picked up 45.6 fantasy points -- 36 carries, 216 yards, 4 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bills 28.2 18 169 2 1 1 0 182 Week 2 Browns 2.3 11 23 0 - 0 0 23 Week 3 Lions 9.7 12 50 1 1 1 0 57 Week 4 @Chiefs 5.8 8 42 0 3 2 0 58 Week 5 Texans 9.3 15 33 1 1 0 0 33 Week 6 Rams 13.0 24 122 0 2 1 0 130 Week 8 Bears 19.1 21 71 2 1 0 0 71 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Derrick Henry vs. Other Ravens Rushers

The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 45.4% of the time while running the ball 54.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Henry's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 307 1,595 16 62 5.2 Lamar Jackson 67 349 2 12 5.2 Tyler Huntley 24 151 0 7 6.3 Justice Hill 18 93 2 3 5.2

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