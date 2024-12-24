DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

DeAndre Hopkins and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 20th-ranked pass defense (220.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Hopkins for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Steelers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Hopkins vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.25

42.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Hopkins Fantasy Performance

Hopkins has put up 90.3 fantasy points in 2024 (six per game), which ranks him 44th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 149 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hopkins has amassed 83 yards and zero scores on seven catches (11 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 8.3 fantasy points (2.8 per game) during that period.

Hopkins has been targeted 20 times, with 14 receptions for 165 yards and one TD, during his last five games, resulting in 22.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Hopkins' fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, when he compiled 20.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeAndre Hopkins' game versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 was his worst of the season, as he posted just -0.2 fantasy points. He had one reception for -2 yards on the day.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

