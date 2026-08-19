FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Dawson Knox 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Dawson Knox 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Dawson Knox Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Knox's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points55.320923
2026 Projected Fantasy Points55.319024

Dawson Knox 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Knox finished with 15.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 37 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Ravens2.022200
Week 2@Jets1.952190
Week 4Saints0.01000
Week 5Patriots1.522150
Week 6@Falcons7.921191
Week 8@Panthers1.511150
Week 9Chiefs3.011300

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dawson Knox vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills ran 47.5% passing plays and 52.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Knox's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dawson Knox4936417412
Khalil Shakir9572719413
D.J. Moore8550682611
Dalton Kincaid493957156

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Dawson Knox? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup