Dawson Knox 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Dawson Knox Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Knox's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 55.3 209 23 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 55.3 190 24

Dawson Knox 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Knox finished with 15.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 37 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 2.0 2 2 20 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 5 2 19 0 Week 4 Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Patriots 1.5 2 2 15 0 Week 6 @Falcons 7.9 2 1 19 1 Week 8 @Panthers 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 9 Chiefs 3.0 1 1 30 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dawson Knox vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills ran 47.5% passing plays and 52.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Knox's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dawson Knox 49 36 417 4 12 Khalil Shakir 95 72 719 4 13 D.J. Moore 85 50 682 6 11 Dalton Kincaid 49 39 571 5 6

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Dawson Knox? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.