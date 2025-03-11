Davidson vs Richmond Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 12 seed Davidson Wildcats (16-15, 6-12 A-10) take on the No. 13 seed Richmond Spiders (10-21, 5-13 A-10) in the A-10 tournament Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Davidson vs. Richmond Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Davidson vs. Richmond Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Davidson win (73.7%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Davidson (-5.5) versus Richmond on Wednesday. The total is set at 130.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Davidson vs. Richmond: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Davidson has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Richmond has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Richmond is 5-8 against the spread compared to the 6-3 ATS record Davidson puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Wildcats have done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-4-0) than they have at home (7-9-0).

Against the spread, the Spiders have performed better at home (5-9-0) than away (4-9-0).

Davidson has eight wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Richmond has covered the spread nine times in 18 A-10 games.

Davidson vs. Richmond: Moneyline Betting Stats

Davidson has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those contests.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -255 or better.

Richmond has a 5-18 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.7% of those games).

The Spiders have played in 12 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer without earning a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Davidson has a 71.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Davidson vs. Richmond Head-to-Head Comparison

Davidson averages 72.5 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per outing (133rd in college basketball). It has a +63 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by two points per game.

Reed Bailey's team-leading 18.9 points per game ranks 46th in college basketball.

Richmond is being outscored by 5.2 points per game, with a -161 scoring differential overall. It puts up 66.8 points per game (335th in college basketball), and gives up 72 per outing (185th in college basketball).

Richmond's leading scorer, Dusan Neskovic, ranks 418th in the nation, scoring 13.7 points per game.

The Wildcats record 30.4 rebounds per game (278th in college basketball) compared to the 31.3 of their opponents.

Bailey is 262nd in college basketball action with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Spiders grab 28.8 rebounds per game (330th in college basketball) while conceding 33.3 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.

Michael Walz averages 5.7 rebounds per game (394th in college basketball) to lead the Spiders.

Davidson averages 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (102nd in college basketball), and allows 95.9 points per 100 possessions (251st in college basketball).

The Spiders average 92.4 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball), while giving up 99.6 points per 100 possessions (336th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!