David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears and their 28th-ranked run defense (135.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on Montgomery, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Bears.

David Montgomery Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.07

44.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.20

21.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

Montgomery has compiled 137.4 fantasy points in 2025 (8.6 per game), which ranks him 25th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 72 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Montgomery has 14.6 total fantasy points (4.9 per game), carrying the ball 21 times for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Montgomery has amassed 38.7 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 163 yards with three touchdowns on 35 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 44 yards on five grabs (six targets).

The peak of Montgomery's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, when he tallied 28.4 fantasy points (12 receptions, 151 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, when he put up just 1.2 fantasy points (9 carries, 12 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 24 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Chicago this season.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this year.

The Bears have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

