David Montgomery 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Houston Texans' David Montgomery was 27th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 142.9. Going into 2026, he is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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David Montgomery Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Montgomery's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 132.0 59 20 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 181.3 49 13

David Montgomery 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Montgomery finished with 28.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 151 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Packers 4.3 11 25 0 4 4 0 43 Week 2 Bears 12.1 11 57 1 1 1 0 61 Week 3 @Ravens 28.4 12 151 2 1 1 0 164 Week 4 Browns 1.2 9 12 0 1 0 0 12 Week 5 @Bengals 17.2 18 65 1 1 1 0 71 Week 6 @Chiefs 6.1 4 24 0 2 2 0 61 Week 7 Buccaneers 3.9 13 21 0 3 2 0 39 View Full Table ChevronDown

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David Montgomery vs. Other Texans Rushers

The Texans, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time. Below is a glance at how Montgomery's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 158 716 8 33 4.5 Woody Marks 196 703 2 32 3.6 C.J. Stroud 48 209 1 8 4.4 Jawhar Jordan 43 193 0 5 4.5

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