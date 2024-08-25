Davante Adams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams put up 5.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 10th-most popular fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Davante Adams Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Adams' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|162.4
|58
|14
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|152.1
|76
|19
Davante Adams 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams put up a season-high 29.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 13 receptions, 172 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5.9
|6
|5
|59
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Davante Adams vs. Other Raiders Receivers
The Raiders ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Adams' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Davante Adams
|175
|103
|1144
|8
|29
|Jakobi Meyers
|106
|71
|807
|8
|15
|Tre Tucker
|34
|19
|331
|2
|3
|Michael Mayer
|40
|27
|304
|2
|7
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.