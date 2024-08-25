Davante Adams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams put up 5.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 10th-most popular fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Davante Adams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Adams' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 162.4 58 14 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 152.1 76 19

Davante Adams 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams put up a season-high 29.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 13 receptions, 172 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5.9 6 5 59 0

Davante Adams vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Adams' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Davante Adams 175 103 1144 8 29 Jakobi Meyers 106 71 807 8 15 Tre Tucker 34 19 331 2 3 Michael Mayer 40 27 304 2 7

