Darren Waller Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Darren Waller and the New York Giants will play the Arizona Cardinals -- whose passing defense was ranked 24th in the NFL last season (230.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

With Waller's next game versus the Cardinals, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Waller vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.07

6.07 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.45

45.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Waller 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 56.8 fantasy points (7.1 per game) in 2022, Waller ranked 197th in the NFL and 23rd at his position.

Waller picked up 36 yards receiving, on three catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and 3.6 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Waller accumulated 13.2 fantasy points -- three catches, 72 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 17 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his best game last season.

Waller accumulated 11.0 fantasy points in Week 2 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- six catches, 50 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, Waller finished with a season-low 2.2 fantasy points, via this stat line: three receptions, 22 yards, on five targets.

In Week 4 versus the Denver Broncos, Waller collected 2.4 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: three receptions, 24 yards, on five targets.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Last year, Arizona allowed two quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Cardinals last season.

In the passing game, Arizona allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Cardinals allowed five players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Arizona let two players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Cardinals allowed a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Arizona allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Cardinals allowed more than 100 rushing yards to three players last season.

In terms of run defense, Arizona allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

The Cardinals gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

