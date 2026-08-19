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Darnell Mooney 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Darnell Mooney 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Darnell Mooney -- the New York Giants wide receiver -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

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Darnell Mooney Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mooney's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points42.425279
2026 Projected Fantasy Points58.817970

Darnell Mooney 2025 Game-by-Game

Mooney picked up 13.4 fantasy points -- three receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the New Orleans Saints. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 2@Vikings2.042200
Week 3@Panthers4.4114440
Week 4Commanders1.511150
Week 7@49ers6.853680
Week 8Dolphins1.141110
Week 9@Patriots1.521150
Week 10@Colts1.781170

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Darnell Mooney vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants ran 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Mooney's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Darnell Mooney723244317
Darius Slayton633753816
Theo Johnson7445528513
Calvin Austin III553137234

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Want more data and analysis on Darnell Mooney? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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