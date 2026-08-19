Darnell Mooney 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Darnell Mooney -- the New York Giants wide receiver -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

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Darnell Mooney Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mooney's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 42.4 252 79 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 58.8 179 70

Darnell Mooney 2025 Game-by-Game

Mooney picked up 13.4 fantasy points -- three receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the New Orleans Saints. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Vikings 2.0 4 2 20 0 Week 3 @Panthers 4.4 11 4 44 0 Week 4 Commanders 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 7 @49ers 6.8 5 3 68 0 Week 8 Dolphins 1.1 4 1 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 1.5 2 1 15 0 Week 10 @Colts 1.7 8 1 17 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Darnell Mooney vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants ran 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Mooney's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Darnell Mooney 72 32 443 1 7 Darius Slayton 63 37 538 1 6 Theo Johnson 74 45 528 5 13 Calvin Austin III 55 31 372 3 4

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