Darnell Mooney 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Darnell Mooney -- the New York Giants wide receiver -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Darnell Mooney Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Mooney's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|42.4
|252
|79
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|58.8
|179
|70
Darnell Mooney 2025 Game-by-Game
Mooney picked up 13.4 fantasy points -- three receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the New Orleans Saints. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 2
|@Vikings
|2.0
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|4.4
|11
|4
|44
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|1.5
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|6.8
|5
|3
|68
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|1.1
|4
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|1.5
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 10
|@Colts
|1.7
|8
|1
|17
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Darnell Mooney vs. Other Giants Receivers
The Giants ran 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Mooney's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Darnell Mooney
|72
|32
|443
|1
|7
|Darius Slayton
|63
|37
|538
|1
|6
|Theo Johnson
|74
|45
|528
|5
|13
|Calvin Austin III
|55
|31
|372
|3
|4
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Darnell Mooney? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.