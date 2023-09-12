Daniel Jones Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones will be up against the team with last season's 24th-ranked pass defense, the Arizona Cardinals (230.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Jones vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.49

17.49 Projected Passing Yards: 206.06

206.06 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.50

39.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 288.9 fantasy points (18.1 per game), Jones was ninth at his position (and ninth in the NFL).

Jones accumulated 4.5 fantasy points in his one game this season. He completed 15 of 28 passes for 104 yards, throwing for zero touchdowns with two interceptions, and ran for 43 yards on 13 carries.

In his best game last season -- Week 17 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Jones accumulated 36.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 19-of-24 (79.2%), 177 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs.

In another good fantasy showing last year, Jones finished with 28.8 points -- 19-of-30 (63.3%), 202 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 107 yards, 1 TD in Week 7 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones accumulated 5.8 fantasy points -- 15-of-27 (55.6%), 135 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 24 yards -- in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, in his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Jones finished with 9.0 points -- 17-of-31 (54.8%), 176 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Last year, Arizona allowed two quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Cardinals allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Arizona allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Cardinals allowed five players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Arizona allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players last season.

Against the Cardinals last season, 24 players caught a TD pass.

Against Arizona last year, five players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Cardinals allowed three players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Arizona last season, 18 players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Cardinals allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

