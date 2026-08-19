Dalton Kincaid 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Dalton Kincaid is the 13th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 15th among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 87.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Dalton Kincaid Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 82.3 155 13 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 74.7 152 18

Dalton Kincaid 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs -- Kincaid finished with 16.1 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 101 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 10.8 4 4 48 1 Week 2 @Jets 3.7 6 4 37 0 Week 3 Dolphins 12.6 6 5 66 1 Week 4 Saints 8.8 2 1 28 1 Week 5 Patriots 10.8 6 6 108 0 Week 8 @Panthers 2.3 3 1 23 0 Week 9 Chiefs 16.1 6 6 101 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Dalton Kincaid vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 47.5% of the time while running the ball 52.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Kincaid's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dalton Kincaid 49 39 571 5 6 Khalil Shakir 95 72 719 4 13 D.J. Moore 85 50 682 6 11 Dawson Knox 49 36 417 4 12

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