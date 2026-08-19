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Dalton Kincaid 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Dalton Kincaid 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Dalton Kincaid is the 13th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 15th among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 87.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Dalton Kincaid Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points82.315513
2026 Projected Fantasy Points74.715218

Dalton Kincaid 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs -- Kincaid finished with 16.1 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 101 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Ravens10.844481
Week 2@Jets3.764370
Week 3Dolphins12.665661
Week 4Saints8.821281
Week 5Patriots10.8661080
Week 8@Panthers2.331230
Week 9Chiefs16.1661011

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Dalton Kincaid vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 47.5% of the time while running the ball 52.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Kincaid's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dalton Kincaid493957156
Khalil Shakir9572719413
D.J. Moore8550682611
Dawson Knox4936417412

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Want more data and analysis on Dalton Kincaid? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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