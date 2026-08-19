Dalton Kincaid 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2026 season, Dalton Kincaid is the 13th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 15th among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 87.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Dalton Kincaid Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|82.3
|155
|13
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|74.7
|152
|18
Dalton Kincaid 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs -- Kincaid finished with 16.1 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 101 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|10.8
|4
|4
|48
|1
|Week 2
|@Jets
|3.7
|6
|4
|37
|0
|Week 3
|Dolphins
|12.6
|6
|5
|66
|1
|Week 4
|Saints
|8.8
|2
|1
|28
|1
|Week 5
|Patriots
|10.8
|6
|6
|108
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|2.3
|3
|1
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Chiefs
|16.1
|6
|6
|101
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Dalton Kincaid vs. Other Bills Receivers
The Bills, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 47.5% of the time while running the ball 52.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Kincaid's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dalton Kincaid
|49
|39
|571
|5
|6
|Khalil Shakir
|95
|72
|719
|4
|13
|D.J. Moore
|85
|50
|682
|6
|11
|Dawson Knox
|49
|36
|417
|4
|12
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Dalton Kincaid? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.