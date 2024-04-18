Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA postseason!

With Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic leading the league with 33.9 points per game, Dallas has found their way back to the playoffs.

Here's what to know about the Mavericks' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Dallas Mavericks ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 50-32 record, which was good enough to finish as the 5 seed in the Western Conference. As is tradition, the 5 seed faces the 4 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Dallas Mavericks Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 5 seed, the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Clippers) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Mavericks) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Mavericks win this series and advance, they would face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the undetermined 8 seed in the Western Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Dallas Mavericks First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sun, Apr 21 @ LA 3:30 PM ABC Tue, Apr 23 @ LA 10:00 PM TNT Fri, Apr 26 vs LA 8:00 PM ESPN Sun, Apr 28 vs LA 3:30 PM ABC Wed, May 1 @ LA TBD Fri, May 3 vs LA TBD Sun, May 5 @ LA TBD

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 18th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +145 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +2000 View Full Table

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!