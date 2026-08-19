Dallas Goedert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is the 11th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 125.1 points a year ago (second among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Dallas Goedert Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Goedert's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 109.1 92 3 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 112.4 90 5

Dallas Goedert 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Goedert put up a season-high 19.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 70 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4.4 7 7 44 0 Week 3 Rams 9.3 2 1 33 1 Week 4 @Buccaneers 15.7 4 4 37 2 Week 5 Broncos 7.9 9 3 19 1 Week 6 @Giants 17.0 11 9 110 1 Week 7 @Vikings 1.8 3 3 18 0 Week 8 Giants 14.8 3 3 28 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Dallas Goedert vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles threw the ball on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Goedert's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dallas Goedert 82 60 591 11 15 DeVonta Smith 113 77 1008 4 10 Marquise Brown 74 49 587 5 9 Dontayvion Wicks 46 30 332 2 4

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