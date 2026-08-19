Dallas Goedert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is the 11th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 125.1 points a year ago (second among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
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Dallas Goedert Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Goedert's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|109.1
|92
|3
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|112.4
|90
|5
Dallas Goedert 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Goedert put up a season-high 19.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 70 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|4.4
|7
|7
|44
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|9.3
|2
|1
|33
|1
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|15.7
|4
|4
|37
|2
|Week 5
|Broncos
|7.9
|9
|3
|19
|1
|Week 6
|@Giants
|17.0
|11
|9
|110
|1
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1.8
|3
|3
|18
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|14.8
|3
|3
|28
|2
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Dallas Goedert vs. Other Eagles Receivers
The Eagles threw the ball on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Goedert's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dallas Goedert
|82
|60
|591
|11
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|113
|77
|1008
|4
|10
|Marquise Brown
|74
|49
|587
|5
|9
|Dontayvion Wicks
|46
|30
|332
|2
|4
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