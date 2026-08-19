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Dallas Goedert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Dallas Goedert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is the 11th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 125.1 points a year ago (second among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Dallas Goedert Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Goedert's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points109.1923
2026 Projected Fantasy Points112.4905

Dallas Goedert 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Goedert put up a season-high 19.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 70 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cowboys4.477440
Week 3Rams9.321331
Week 4@Buccaneers15.744372
Week 5Broncos7.993191
Week 6@Giants17.01191101
Week 7@Vikings1.833180
Week 8Giants14.833282

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Dallas Goedert vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles threw the ball on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Goedert's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dallas Goedert82605911115
DeVonta Smith113771008410
Marquise Brown744958759
Dontayvion Wicks463033224

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Want more data and analysis on Dallas Goedert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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