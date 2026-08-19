Wan'Dale Robinson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2026 season, Wan'Dale Robinson is the 46th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tennessee Titans player was 22nd among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 125.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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Wan'Dale Robinson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|112.4
|87
|20
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|84.8
|134
|49
Wan'Dale Robinson 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Robinson finished with 21.6 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 156 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 12 versus the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5.5
|8
|6
|55
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|20.2
|10
|8
|142
|1
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|2.6
|4
|1
|26
|0
|Week 4
|Chargers
|1.4
|5
|3
|14
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|3.2
|7
|5
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|14.4
|7
|6
|84
|1
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|9.5
|12
|6
|95
|0
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Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Other Titans Receivers
The Titans ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|140
|92
|1014
|4
|11
|Elic Ayomanor
|89
|41
|515
|4
|8
|Chimere Dike
|74
|48
|423
|4
|14
|Gunnar Helm
|55
|44
|357
|2
|7
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