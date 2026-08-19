Wan'Dale Robinson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Wan'Dale Robinson is the 46th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tennessee Titans player was 22nd among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 125.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Wan'Dale Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 112.4 87 20 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 84.8 134 49

Wan'Dale Robinson 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Robinson finished with 21.6 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 156 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 12 versus the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5.5 8 6 55 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 20.2 10 8 142 1 Week 3 Chiefs 2.6 4 1 26 0 Week 4 Chargers 1.4 5 3 14 0 Week 5 @Saints 3.2 7 5 30 0 Week 6 Eagles 14.4 7 6 84 1 Week 7 @Broncos 9.5 12 6 95 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Wan'Dale Robinson 140 92 1014 4 11 Elic Ayomanor 89 41 515 4 8 Chimere Dike 74 48 423 4 14 Gunnar Helm 55 44 357 2 7

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