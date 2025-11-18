Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (212.7 yards conceded per game).

Is Prescott a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Eagles? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Dak Prescott Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 232.72

232.72 Projected Passing TDs: 1.72

1.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.07

7.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Prescott is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (10th overall), with 193.1 total fantasy points (19.3 per game).

During his last three games, Prescott has piled up 706 passing yards (68-of-103) for five passing TDs with three picks, leading to 46.3 fantasy points (15.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 61 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Prescott has connected on 114-of-167 throws for 1,231 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 91.9 total fantasy points (18.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 67 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

The high point of Prescott's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, when he piled up 31.0 fantasy points with two rushing yards and one TD on one carry.

From a fantasy perspective, Dak Prescott's matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 8 was his worst of the year, as he posted 6.6 fantasy points. He threw for 188 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw two picks on the day.

Eagles Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two or more TD passes to only two opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Eagles have given up a touchdown reception by nine players this year.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Eagles this season.

