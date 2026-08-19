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Dak Prescott 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Dak Prescott 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dak Prescott posted 313.8 fantasy points last year, sixth among all NFL quarterbacks. The Dallas Cowboys QB is currently the ninth-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Dak Prescott Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Prescott's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points271.265
2026 Projected Fantasy Points305.433

Dak Prescott 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Prescott finished with 31.0 fantasy points -- 31-of-40 (77.5%), 319 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 1 carry, 2 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Green Bay Packers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Eagles7.821-for-34188000
Week 2Giants22.138-for-52361210
Week 3@Bears12.031-for-40251120
Week 4Packers31.031-for-40319301
Week 5@Jets28.318-for-29237400
Week 6@Panthers22.325-for-34261300
Week 7Commanders23.321-for-30264300

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Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Receiving Corps

Prescott completed 67.3% of his passes to throw for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how a few of Prescott's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
George Pickens137931429921
CeeDee Lamb117751077317
Jake Ferguson10282600823

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Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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