Dak Prescott 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dak Prescott posted 313.8 fantasy points last year, sixth among all NFL quarterbacks. The Dallas Cowboys QB is currently the ninth-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Dak Prescott Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Prescott's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 271.2 6 5 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 305.4 3 3

Dak Prescott 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Prescott finished with 31.0 fantasy points -- 31-of-40 (77.5%), 319 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 1 carry, 2 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Green Bay Packers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Eagles 7.8 21-for-34 188 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 22.1 38-for-52 361 2 1 0 Week 3 @Bears 12.0 31-for-40 251 1 2 0 Week 4 Packers 31.0 31-for-40 319 3 0 1 Week 5 @Jets 28.3 18-for-29 237 4 0 0 Week 6 @Panthers 22.3 25-for-34 261 3 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 23.3 21-for-30 264 3 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Receiving Corps

Prescott completed 67.3% of his passes to throw for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how a few of Prescott's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets George Pickens 137 93 1429 9 21 CeeDee Lamb 117 75 1077 3 17 Jake Ferguson 102 82 600 8 23

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.