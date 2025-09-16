D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New England Patriots and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (315 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Metcalf a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

D.K. Metcalf Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.76

52.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

Metcalf is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (110th overall), tallying 16.3 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

Through two games this year, Metcalf has posted 16.3 fantasy points, as he's caught seven passes on 13 targets for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Metcalf caught three balls on six targets for 20 yardsone touchdown, good for 8.0 fantasy points.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against New England this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game versus the Patriots this year.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Patriots this season.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Patriots this season.

