D.J. Moore Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore will match up with the 20th-ranked passing defense of the Washington Commanders (230.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Moore vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Game Day: October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.33

7.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.13

56.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Moore is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (54th overall), with 42.1 total fantasy points (10.5 per game).

In his last three games, Moore has amassed 276 yards and two scores on 17 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 39.6 fantasy points (13.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Moore's fantasy season came against the Denver Broncos last week, when he piled up 19.1 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in eight balls (on nine targets) for 131 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.J. Moore had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, when he tallied just 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Commanders have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed a TD reception by four players this season.

Washington has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Washington has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this season.

