D.J. Moore Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will play the San Francisco 49ers and their fourth-ranked pass defense (190 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Moore vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.12

58.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Moore is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (88th overall), posting 101.9 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

In his last three games, Moore has grabbed 22 balls (on 30 targets) for 265 yards and two touchdowns, good for 42.3 fantasy points (14.1 per game).

Moore has put up 48.3 fantasy points (9.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 29 passes on 45 targets for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Moore's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, when he caught five balls on eight targets for 105 yards with two touchdowns, good for 22.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, D.J. Moore had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up just 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The 49ers have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The 49ers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD versus San Francisco this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the 49ers this season.

