D.J. Moore 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Buffalo Bills' D.J. Moore was 27th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 120.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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D.J. Moore Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Moore's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|101.5
|111
|25
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|95.9
|121
|41
D.J. Moore 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Moore finished with 19.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 72 yards. That was in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Vikings
|5.6
|5
|3
|68
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4.6
|6
|5
|46
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|8.8
|5
|4
|21
|1
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|3.8
|5
|4
|38
|0
|Week 6
|@Commanders
|5.2
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|5.2
|5
|3
|43
|0
|Week 8
|@Ravens
|7.6
|7
|4
|73
|0
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D.J. Moore vs. Other Bills Receivers
The Bills, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 47.5% of the time while running the football 52.5% of the time. Below is a look at how Moore's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|D.J. Moore
|85
|50
|682
|6
|11
|Khalil Shakir
|95
|72
|719
|4
|13
|Dalton Kincaid
|49
|39
|571
|5
|6
|Dawson Knox
|49
|36
|417
|4
|12
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