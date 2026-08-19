D.J. Moore 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Buffalo Bills' D.J. Moore was 27th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 120.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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D.J. Moore Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Moore's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 101.5 111 25 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 95.9 121 41

D.J. Moore 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Moore finished with 19.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 72 yards. That was in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Vikings 5.6 5 3 68 0 Week 2 @Lions 4.6 6 5 46 0 Week 3 Cowboys 8.8 5 4 21 1 Week 4 @Raiders 3.8 5 4 38 0 Week 6 @Commanders 5.2 5 3 42 0 Week 7 Saints 5.2 5 3 43 0 Week 8 @Ravens 7.6 7 4 73 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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D.J. Moore vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 47.5% of the time while running the football 52.5% of the time. Below is a look at how Moore's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.J. Moore 85 50 682 6 11 Khalil Shakir 95 72 719 4 13 Dalton Kincaid 49 39 571 5 6 Dawson Knox 49 36 417 4 12

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