Darrell Demont Chark Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver D.J. Chark on your fantasy radar this season? Scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

D.J. Chark Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Chark's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 80.5 174 54 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 63.2 192 79

D.J. Chark 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Chark finished with 21.8 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 98 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 14.6 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 2.8 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 10.2 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2.6 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 2.3 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 6.9 3 2 9 1 View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

D.J. Chark vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Chark's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.J. Chark 66 35 525 5 6 Josh Palmer 61 38 581 2 9 Quentin Johnston 67 38 431 2 8 Hayden Hurst 32 18 184 1 3

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Chark? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.