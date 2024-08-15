Darrell Demont Chark Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver D.J. Chark on your fantasy radar this season? Scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.
D.J. Chark Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Chark's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|80.5
|174
|54
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|63.2
|192
|79
D.J. Chark 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Chark finished with 21.8 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 98 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 2
|Saints
|1.5
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14.6
|11
|4
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|2.8
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|10.2
|6
|3
|42
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|2.6
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2.3
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6.9
|3
|2
|9
|1
D.J. Chark vs. Other Chargers Receivers
The Chargers, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Chark's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|D.J. Chark
|66
|35
|525
|5
|6
|Josh Palmer
|61
|38
|581
|2
|9
|Quentin Johnston
|67
|38
|431
|2
|8
|Hayden Hurst
|32
|18
|184
|1
|3
