menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver D.J. Chark on your fantasy radar this season? Scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

D.J. Chark Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Chark's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points80.517454
2024 Projected Fantasy Points63.219279

D.J. Chark 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Chark finished with 21.8 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 98 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 2Saints1.511150
Week 3@Seahawks14.6114861
Week 4Vikings2.832280
Week 5@Lions10.263421
Week 6@Dolphins2.663260
Week 8Texans2.342230
Week 9Colts6.93291
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

D.J. Chark vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Chark's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
D.J. Chark663552556
Josh Palmer613858129
Quentin Johnston673843128
Hayden Hurst321818413

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Chark? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup