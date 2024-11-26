D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

In Week 13 (Thursday at 12:30 PM ET), running back D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will play the Detroit Lions, who have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league (94.9 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Swift, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Lions.

Swift vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.48

66.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.79

13.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Swift is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (43rd overall), tallying 126.3 total fantasy points (11.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Swift has amassed 27.4 fantasy points (9.1 per game) as he's run for 160 yards and scored one touchdown on 43 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 54 yards on six catches (seven targets).

Swift has generated 54.5 fantasy points (10.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 340 yards with two touchdowns on 77 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 85 yards on 12 receptions (13 targets).

The peak of Swift's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when he collected 22.5 fantasy points with 93 rushing yards and one TD on 16 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in seven balls (on seven targets) for 72 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (4.2 points) in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, rushing for 18 yards on 14 carries with four catches for 24 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

Detroit has allowed five players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Lions this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.