FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

D'Andre Swift 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

D'Andre Swift 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

D'Andre Swift is the 20th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 194.6 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Chicago Bears player, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

D'Andre Swift Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Swift's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points162.94114
2026 Projected Fantasy Points178.05014

D'Andre Swift 2025 Game-by-Game

Swift accumulated 23.5 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 108 yards; 2 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Vikings6.51753053065
Week 2@Lions10.91263133069
Week 3Cowboys7.81333043078
Week 4@Raiders12.01438164060
Week 6@Commanders23.5141080321175
Week 7Saints19.8191241110138
Week 8@Ravens13.11145122071

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

D'Andre Swift vs. Other Bears Rushers

The Bears called a pass on 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Swift's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift2231,0879404.9
Kyle Monangai1697835334.6
Caleb Williams773883205.0
Luther Burden III637006.2

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup