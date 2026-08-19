D'Andre Swift 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

D'Andre Swift is the 20th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 194.6 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Chicago Bears player, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

D'Andre Swift Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Swift's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 162.9 41 14 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 178.0 50 14

D'Andre Swift 2025 Game-by-Game

Swift accumulated 23.5 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 108 yards; 2 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Vikings 6.5 17 53 0 5 3 0 65 Week 2 @Lions 10.9 12 63 1 3 3 0 69 Week 3 Cowboys 7.8 13 33 0 4 3 0 78 Week 4 @Raiders 12.0 14 38 1 6 4 0 60 Week 6 @Commanders 23.5 14 108 0 3 2 1 175 Week 7 Saints 19.8 19 124 1 1 1 0 138 Week 8 @Ravens 13.1 11 45 1 2 2 0 71 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

D'Andre Swift vs. Other Bears Rushers

The Bears called a pass on 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Swift's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 223 1,087 9 40 4.9 Kyle Monangai 169 783 5 33 4.6 Caleb Williams 77 388 3 20 5.0 Luther Burden III 6 37 0 0 6.2

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.