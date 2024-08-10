Curtis Samuel 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Curtis Samuel was the 52nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and put up 1.5 fantasy points last week. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this Buffalo Bills player.

Curtis Samuel Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Samuel's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 95.2 156 46 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 99.2 143 56

Curtis Samuel 2023 Game-by-Game

Samuel picked up 16.1 fantasy points -- five catches, 41 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 1.5 2 2 15 0

Curtis Samuel vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills ran 53.1% passing plays and 46.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Samuel's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Curtis Samuel 91 62 613 4 15 Dalton Kincaid 91 73 673 2 9 Khalil Shakir 45 39 611 2 2 James Cook 54 44 445 4 6

