Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (75-71) vs. Colorado Rockies (55-92)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-146) | COL: (+124)

CHC: (-146) | COL: (+124) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122)

CHC: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 7-5, 3.14 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 5-10, 4.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (7-5) for the Cubs and Austin Gomber (5-10) for the Rockies. Assad and his team have a record of 16-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Assad's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-4). When Gomber starts, the Rockies are 14-13-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 27 of Gomber's starts this season, and they went 11-16 in those games.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.1%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Cubs, Colorado is the underdog at +124, and Chicago is -146 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+102 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -122 to cover.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The Cubs-Rockies game on Sept. 13 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (53.7%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has been victorious 21 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 143 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 68-75-0 in 143 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 52-88 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Colorado has a 42-67 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 145 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-72-1).

The Rockies have a 70-75-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .243 with 34 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 72 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .341 while slugging .452.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers this season while driving in 42 runs. He's batting .261 this season and slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging in the majors.

Isaac Paredes has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.344/.400.

Paredes enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, three walks and five RBI.

Cody Bellinger has 17 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Bellinger heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is hitting .266 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar's 157 hits and .461 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ryan McMahon has racked up an on-base percentage of .333, a team-best for the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while batting .249.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/13/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/12/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/11/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/18/2022: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

