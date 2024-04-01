Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (1-2) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-3)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-225) | COL: (+188)

CHC: (-225) | COL: (+188) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)

CHC: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will look to Shota Imanaga against the Rockies and Dakota Hudson. Imanaga did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Last season Hudson and his team finished 7-5-0 against the spread when he pitched. Hudson and his team finished 5-4 in the nine games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (69.8%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -225 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +104 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -125.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The Cubs-Rockies contest on April 1 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs were favorites in 84 games last season and came away with the win 49 times (58.3%) in those contests.

Chicago did not lose in four games when named as at least a -225 moneyline favorite.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 73 of their 152 games with a total last season.

The Rockies finished 53-90 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 37.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer last year, Colorado went 7-42 (14.3%).

The Rockies played in 158 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-86-1).

Cubs Player Leaders

Last season, Cody Bellinger had 153 base hits, batting .307 with 56 extra-base hits.

Nico Hoerner had an OPS of .729, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .383.

Ian Happ collected 144 hits last season and finished with a .360 OBP.

Seiya Suzuki slashed .285/.357/.485 and finished with an OPS of .842.

Rockies Player Leaders

Nolan Jones hit .297 with 22 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 53 walks a season ago.

Ryan McMahon had 133 hits and a .322 OBP.

Ezequiel Tovar accumulated a slugging percentage of .408 and a batting average of .253 last season.

Charlie Blackmon hit .279 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!