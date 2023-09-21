Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 21

Odds updated as of 7:37 PM

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (79-73) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81)

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-174) | PIT: (+146)

CHC: (-174) | PIT: (+146) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140)

CHC: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 6-7, 3.91 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 8-14, 4.27 ERA

The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks (6-7) for the Cubs and Oviedo (8-14) for the Pirates. Hendricks and his team have a record of 9-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Hendricks' team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 12-16-0 against the spread when Oviedo starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in 22 of Oviedo's starts this season, and they went 7-15 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.4%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Pirates, Chicago is the favorite at -174, and Pittsburgh is +146 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +116 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -140.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The Cubs-Pirates contest on September 21 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 45, or 57%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 145 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 67-78-0 in 145 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 51-65 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 19-17 (winning 52.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

In the 147 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-65-7).

The Pirates have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 76-71-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (145) this season while batting .310 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among qualifying batters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is eighth in slugging.

Bellinger hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Nico Hoerner has hit nine homers this season while driving in 65 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average ranks 13th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 110th.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 135 hits.

Happ takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .280 with a .352 OBP and 67 RBI for Chicago this season.

Suzuki enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 145 hits with a .470 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 46th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .276 with 27 doubles, seven triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 33rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jack Suwinski is hitting .215 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Connor Joe is batting .236 with 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Head to Head

9/20/2023: 13-7 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-7 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/27/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/26/2023: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/25/2022: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/21/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/19/2023: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2023: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

