Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cubs vs Pirates Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (79-72) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81)
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ
Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-184) | PIT: (+154)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+115) | PIT: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 16-4, 3.05 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 12-9, 4.04 ERA
The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (16-4) versus the Pirates and Keller (12-9). When Steele starts, his team is 14-14-0 against the spread this season. When Steele starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-5. When Keller starts, the Pirates are 18-12-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 10-10 in those games.
Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (66.4%)
Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline
- Chicago is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +154 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +115 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -138.
Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under
- The Cubs-Pirates contest on September 20 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.
Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with 45 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Chicago has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 144 opportunities.
- The Cubs are 67-77-0 against the spread in their 144 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Pirates have gone 50-65 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.5% of those games).
- Pittsburgh is 13-14 (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.
- In the 146 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-65-7).
- The Pirates have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 75-71-0 ATS.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Cody Bellinger has 143 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .310 with 52 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .537.
- He is seventh in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Nico Hoerner has hit nine homers this season while driving in 65 runs. He's batting .288 this season and slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 11th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.
- Hoerner heads into this matchup looking to extend his 13-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with four walks and three RBI.
- Ian Happ has 133 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.
- Happ has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Dansby Swanson has 21 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.
- Swanson heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has totaled 144 hits with a .473 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 39th in slugging.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .272 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .311.
- His batting average ranks 40th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 58th in slugging.
- Jack Suwinski is hitting .215 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 70 walks.
- Connor Joe is batting .232 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
Cubs vs. Pirates Head to Head
- 8/27/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/26/2023: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/25/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/24/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 6/21/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/20/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/19/2023: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/13/2023: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/23/2022: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/25/2022: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
