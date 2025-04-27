Cubs vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cubs vs Phillies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (17-11) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (14-13)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN

Cubs vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-108) | PHI: (-108)

CHC: (-108) | PHI: (-108) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-178) | PHI: -1.5 (+146)

CHC: +1.5 (-178) | PHI: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 1-1, 4.72 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-5, 6.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (1-1) to the mound, while Aaron Nola (0-5) will take the ball for the Phillies. Taillon's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Phillies are 1-4-0 against the spread when Nola starts. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for one Nola start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51.5%)

Cubs vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Cubs, Philadelphia is the underdog at -108, and Chicago is -108 playing at home.

Cubs vs Phillies Spread

Cubs vs Phillies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Phillies on April 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with nine wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 9-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 26 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have gone 3-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Philadelphia has gone 3-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (50%).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-0 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 14-12-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with 33 hits and an OBP of .409, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .600. He's batting .300.

He is 23rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .284 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks, while slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Ian Happ is batting .269 with a .378 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Carson Kelly has six home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .341 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .242 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 89th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber's 24 hits and .405 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .510.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Bryson Stott is batting .293 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos' .444 slugging percentage paces his team.

Cubs vs Phillies Head to Head

4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/24/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/23/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/3/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/29/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/27/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

