Cubs vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Chicago Cubs.

Mariners vs Cubs Game Info

Seattle Mariners (6-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (7-6)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MARQ

Mariners vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | CHC: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | CHC: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-1, 11.42 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (1-1) to the mound, while Shota Imanaga (1-0) will take the ball for the Cubs. Hancock has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Hancock's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Imanaga has started two games with set spreads, and the Cubs covered in both opportunities. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for one Imanaga start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.6%)

Mariners vs Cubs Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +126 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Cubs Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Cubs. The Mariners are +136 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -164.

Mariners vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Cubs on April 13, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Mariners vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 2-2 when favored by -148 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 14 chances this season.

The Mariners are 5-9-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. They've finished 4-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Chicago has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-5-0).

The Cubs have a 7-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger leads Seattle with 12 hits, batting .261 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 77th in slugging.

Haniger will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

J.P. Crawford has two home runs and six walks. He's batting .151 and slugging .264 with an on-base percentage of .250.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 184th in batting average, 174th in on-base percentage and 168th in slugging percentage.

Crawford brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Dominic Canzone has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.303/.567.

Dylan Moore has been key for Seattle with four hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Cubs Player Leaders

Christopher Morel is batting .275 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 46th in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is slugging .471 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 56th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ian Happ has put up a team-high .393 on-base percentage.

Michael Busch paces his team with 12 hits.

Mariners vs Cubs Head to Head

4/12/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/11/2023: 14-9 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-9 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

