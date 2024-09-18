Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Oakland Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Cubs vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago Cubs (77-74) vs. Oakland Athletics (66-86)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network

Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | OAK: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | OAK: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)

CHC: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 5-5, 3.09 ERA vs Brady Basso (Athletics) - 1-0, 1.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (5-5) to the mound, while Brady Basso (1-0) will get the nod for the Athletics. When Steele starts, his team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season. Steele's team is 7-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Basso has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics covered in both chances. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for one Basso start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62%)

Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -162 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Athletics are -170 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +140.

Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under

The Cubs-Athletics contest on Sept. 18 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 38, or 52.8%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 17 of 19 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 68 of 148 chances this season.

The Cubs are 70-78-0 against the spread in their 148 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have a 52-79 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.7% of those games).

Oakland is 22-45 (winning only 32.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-79-2).

The Athletics have put together an 81-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .249 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 75 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .461.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Happ hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .295 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .690, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .358 this season. He's batting .268.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging in the majors.

Hoerner heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Cody Bellinger has collected 130 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Bellinger has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Isaac Paredes has 19 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a team-high OBP (.372) and slugging percentage (.584), and paces the Athletics in hits (153, while batting .302).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Rooker enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .310 with three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

JJ Bleday is hitting .246 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 86th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .269.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .220 with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs vs Athletics Head to Head

9/17/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/19/2023: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/18/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/17/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.