Coyotes vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Coyotes vs Sharks Game Info
- Arizona Coyotes (32-39-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-50-8)
- Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
Coyotes vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Coyotes (-225)
|Sharks (+184)
|6.5
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Coyotes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Coyotes win (59.1%)
Coyotes vs Sharks Spread
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Arizona, the favorite, is +112.
Coyotes vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Coyotes versus Sharks game on April 7 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.
Coyotes vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Coyotes-Sharks, Arizona is the favorite at -225, and San Jose is +184 playing at home.