Coyotes vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks.

Coyotes vs Sharks Game Info

Arizona Coyotes (32-39-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-50-8)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

Coyotes vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-225) Sharks (+184) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Coyotes win (59.1%)

Coyotes vs Sharks Spread

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Arizona, the favorite, is +112.

Coyotes vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Coyotes versus Sharks game on April 7 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Coyotes vs Sharks Moneyline