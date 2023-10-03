Courtland Sutton Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will play the New York Jets and their 16th-ranked pass defense (215.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Sutton's next game against the Jets, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Sutton vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.04

7.04 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.00

49.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Sutton Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Sutton is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player (80th overall), tallying 35.6 total fantasy points (8.9 per game).

In his last three games, Sutton has totaled 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 26.4 (8.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Sutton's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Miami Dolphins, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 11.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed eight balls (on 11 targets) for 91 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton let down his fantasy managers against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, when he mustered only 6.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New York this year.

The Jets have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Jets have allowed five players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown versus New York this season.

The Jets have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

