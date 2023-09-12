Courtland Sutton Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will play the Washington Commanders -- whose pass defense was ranked fourth in the league last season (191.3 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

For more details on Sutton, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Commanders.

Sutton vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.28

6.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.75

45.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton 2022 Fantasy Performance

Sutton picked up 95.4 fantasy points (6.4 per game), 45th at his position and 126th in the league.

Sutton picked up 9.2 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 32 yards receiving, on four catches (five targets), and one touchdown.

In his best game last season, Sutton picked up 12.7 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 122 yards. That was in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

Sutton accumulated 11.2 fantasy points in Week 4 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- five catches, 52 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Sutton accumulated 1.3 fantasy points -- one reception, 13 yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 8 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington surrendered more than 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

The Commanders allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Washington last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Commanders allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Washington gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Commanders allowed 22 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Washington allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

Looking at run D, the Commanders gave up more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

On the ground, Washington allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Commanders gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last year.

