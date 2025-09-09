Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton will be up against the team with last season's 26th-ranked passing defense, the Indianapolis Colts (229.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Sutton worth considering for his next game versus the Colts? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Courtland Sutton Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.34

66.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 159.3 fantasy points (10.0 per game) in 2024, Sutton ranked 63rd in the league and 10th at his position.

Sutton picked up 12.1 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 61 yards receiving, on six catches (nine targets), and one touchdown.

Sutton accumulated 21.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 97 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, Sutton picked up 16.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 122 yards. That was his second-best performance of the season.

Sutton picked up 2.6 fantasy points -- one catch, 26 yards, on four targets -- in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was his poorest game of the year.

In his second-worst game of the year, Sutton ended up with 3.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 32 yards, on five targets -- in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Last season, Indianapolis allowed four quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Colts allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Indianapolis last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Colts allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Indianapolis let seven players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Colts last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Against Indianapolis last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Colts allowed four players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Indianapolis last season, 14 players ran for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Colts allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.