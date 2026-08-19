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Courtland Sutton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Courtland Sutton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Courtland Sutton picked up 145.7 fantasy points last season, 12th among all NFL wide receivers. The Denver Broncos WR is currently the 32nd-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Courtland Sutton Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Sutton's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points126.6629
2026 Projected Fantasy Points82.214050

Courtland Sutton 2025 Game-by-Game

Sutton accumulated 17.8 fantasy points -- six catches, 118 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Titans12.196611
Week 2@Colts0.64160
Week 3@Chargers17.8861181
Week 4Bengals14.165811
Week 5@Eagles9.9108990
Week 6@Jets1.731170
Week 7Giants10.7106870

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Courtland Sutton vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos, who ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Sutton's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Courtland Sutton124741017717
Jaylen Waddle10064910611
Troy Franklin10465709618
Evan Engram7650461110

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Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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