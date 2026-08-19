Courtland Sutton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Courtland Sutton picked up 145.7 fantasy points last season, 12th among all NFL wide receivers. The Denver Broncos WR is currently the 32nd-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
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Courtland Sutton Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Sutton's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|126.6
|62
|9
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.2
|140
|50
Courtland Sutton 2025 Game-by-Game
Sutton accumulated 17.8 fantasy points -- six catches, 118 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|12.1
|9
|6
|61
|1
|Week 2
|@Colts
|0.6
|4
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|17.8
|8
|6
|118
|1
|Week 4
|Bengals
|14.1
|6
|5
|81
|1
|Week 5
|@Eagles
|9.9
|10
|8
|99
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|1.7
|3
|1
|17
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|10.7
|10
|6
|87
|0
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Courtland Sutton vs. Other Broncos Receivers
The Broncos, who ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Sutton's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Courtland Sutton
|124
|74
|1017
|7
|17
|Jaylen Waddle
|100
|64
|910
|6
|11
|Troy Franklin
|104
|65
|709
|6
|18
|Evan Engram
|76
|50
|461
|1
|10
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