Courtland Sutton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Courtland Sutton picked up 145.7 fantasy points last season, 12th among all NFL wide receivers. The Denver Broncos WR is currently the 32nd-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Courtland Sutton Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Sutton's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 126.6 62 9 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 82.2 140 50

Courtland Sutton 2025 Game-by-Game

Sutton accumulated 17.8 fantasy points -- six catches, 118 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 12.1 9 6 61 1 Week 2 @Colts 0.6 4 1 6 0 Week 3 @Chargers 17.8 8 6 118 1 Week 4 Bengals 14.1 6 5 81 1 Week 5 @Eagles 9.9 10 8 99 0 Week 6 @Jets 1.7 3 1 17 0 Week 7 Giants 10.7 10 6 87 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Courtland Sutton vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos, who ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Sutton's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Courtland Sutton 124 74 1017 7 17 Jaylen Waddle 100 64 910 6 11 Troy Franklin 104 65 709 6 18 Evan Engram 76 50 461 1 10

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