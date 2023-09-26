Colts vs Rams Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

NFL action on Sunday includes the Indianapolis Colts playing the Los Angeles Rams.

Colts vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (55.1%)

Colts vs Rams Point Spread

The Colts are 1-point favorites against the Rams. The Colts are -104 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -118 to cover as a 1-point underdog.

Colts vs Rams Over/Under

An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Colts-Rams on October 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Colts vs Rams Moneyline

The Colts vs Rams moneyline has the Rams as a -110 favorite, while the Colts are a -106 underdog at home.

Colts vs Rams Betting Trends

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Two of the Colts' three games have gone over the point total.

The Rams have one win against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has one win ATS (1-0-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.

One Rams game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

Colts vs Rams Odds & Spread

