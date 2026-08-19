Colston Loveland 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2026 season, Colston Loveland is the third-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Chicago Bears player was ninth among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 107.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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Colston Loveland Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Loveland's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|73.6
|171
|17
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|121.1
|82
|2
Colston Loveland 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Loveland finished with 23.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 118 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Vikings
|1.2
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|3.1
|3
|1
|31
|0
|Week 6
|@Commanders
|1.1
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|2.4
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Ravens
|3.8
|5
|3
|38
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|23.8
|7
|6
|118
|2
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Colston Loveland vs. Other Bears Receivers
The Bears threw the football on 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Loveland's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Colston Loveland
|82
|58
|713
|6
|14
|Rome Odunze
|90
|44
|661
|6
|12
|Luther Burden III
|60
|47
|652
|2
|4
|Cole Kmet
|48
|30
|347
|2
|6
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