Colston Loveland 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Colston Loveland is the third-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Chicago Bears player was ninth among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 107.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Colston Loveland Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Loveland's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 73.6 171 17 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 121.1 82 2

Colston Loveland 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Loveland finished with 23.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 118 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Vikings 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 3.1 3 1 31 0 Week 6 @Commanders 1.1 3 2 11 0 Week 7 Saints 2.4 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Ravens 3.8 5 3 38 0 Week 9 @Bengals 23.8 7 6 118 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Colston Loveland vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears threw the football on 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Loveland's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Colston Loveland 82 58 713 6 14 Rome Odunze 90 44 661 6 12 Luther Burden III 60 47 652 2 4 Cole Kmet 48 30 347 2 6

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