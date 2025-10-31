College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 10

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

For those who are looking to watch football on Halloween, there are three college football games scheduled on Friday night, beginning with a showdown between the No. 25 Memphis Tigers and the Rice Owls.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 10 Betting Picks

Memphis at Rice

Aside from a slip-up against the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers in Week 8, Memphis has been rolling this season, and they're coming off a narrow win over the previously ranked South Florida Bulls in Week 9. Next up for the Tigers is a 4-4 Rice team that has lost three of their last four contests -- with all three of those losses coming against conference opponents.

On the season, Memphis is 7-1 against the spread (ATS), and they can control this contest via their rushing attack, which is ranked first in expected points added per rush (0.31) and eighth in rushing yards per attempt (6.39). Meanwhile, the Owls are 102nd in expected points added per play (-0.03), 129th in yards per play (5.00), and 104th in early down expected points added per play (-0.05), so the Tigers' defense shouldn't have issues getting off the field.

As mentioned, Memphis could have success on the ground in this game, and quarterback Brendon Lewis is capable of doing damage with his legs. In addition to Lewis averaging 59.4 rushing yards per game, he's logged 65-plus rushing yards in five of his eight starts this year, and he's carried the ball 10-plus times in five of those outings.

On top of the Owls not having a lethal pass rush (72nd in sack rate) that can derail Lewis' rushing yards, they are 108th in yards per attempt allowed (5.28).

Sam Houston State at Louisiana Tech

At first glance, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are recording only 24.9 points per game, and they are coming off two straight losses against Conference USA foes. However, the Bulldogs averaged 36.3 points per game in their three games before their back-to-back defeats, and they'll face a winless Sam Houston State Bearkats squad at home on Friday.

While Louisiana Tech's offense hasn't done much this season, their defense is 1st in early down expected points added per play allowed (-0.25) and 11th in success rate allowed (35.4%). As for Sam Houston's offense, they are 117th in early down expected points added per play (-0.10) and 124th in success rate (37.1%), so the Bulldogs' defense can set up their offense with great field position all game.

During their 0-7 start to the season, the Bearkats have coughed up 35-plus points to six of their opponents. With the Bulldogs notching 35.3 points per game at home this year, this is a premier bounce-back spot for Louisiana Tech.

