FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2025 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 11:50 AM

The Boise State Broncos (-160) and the UNLV Rebels (+600) are among the favorites to clinch the MWC this season. You can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds in the column below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

2025 MWC Championship Odds

Boise State Broncos (-160 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 12-2
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 37.3
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 466.0
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.7

UNLV Rebels (+600 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 11-3
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 35.4
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 416.1
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 351.7

San Jose State Spartans (+1000 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 7-6
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 28.4
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.5
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 409.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.5

Fresno State Bulldogs (+1300 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 6-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 26.1
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 342.1
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.6

Air Force Falcons (+1500 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 5-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 18.9
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 313.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 341.9

Colorado State Rams (+1800 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 8-5
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 24.4
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 388.5
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 394.6

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (+1800 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 5-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 22.3
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 365.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 376.9

San Diego State Aztecs (+3000 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 3-9
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 21.3
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.6
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 334.6
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 420.5

Wyoming Cowboys (+3000 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 3-9
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 19.3
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 326.4
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.6

Utah State Aggies (+7000 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 4-8
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 31.9
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 37.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 468.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 470.1

Nevada Wolf Pack (+8000 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 3-10
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 23.1
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 376.1
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.5

New Mexico Lobos (+20000 to win the MWC)

  • 2024 Record: 5-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 33.5
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 38.0
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 484.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 492.1

Bet on the MWC championship on FanDuel today!

Recent MWC Results

Date
Venue
Sept. 5Albertsons Stadium
Sept. 6DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
Sept. 6Kyle Field
Sept. 6University Stadium (NM)
Sept. 6Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Sept. 6Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Sept. 6Reser Stadium

Upcoming MWC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Idaho State Bengals at UNLV Rebels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 23UNLV (-25.5)
New Mexico Lobos at UCLA Bruins10:00 PM ET, Friday, Sept. 12-
Southern University Jaguars at Fresno State Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13-
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Nevada Wolf Pack 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13-
Utah Utes at Wyoming Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13-
Air Force Falcons at Utah State Aggies 9:45 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13-
Portland State Vikings at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors12:00 AM ET, Sunday, Sept. 14-

Check out even more in-depth MWC analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup