2025 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship

The Boise State Broncos (-160) and the UNLV Rebels (+600) are among the favorites to clinch the MWC this season. You can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds in the column below.

2025 MWC Championship Odds

Boise State Broncos (-160 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 12-2

12-2 2024 Points Per Game: 37.3

37.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6

22.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 466.0

466.0 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.7

UNLV Rebels (+600 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 11-3

11-3 2024 Points Per Game: 35.4

35.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.3

21.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 416.1

416.1 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 351.7

San Jose State Spartans (+1000 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 28.4

28.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.5

27.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 409.3

409.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.5

Fresno State Bulldogs (+1300 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 26.1

26.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.8

24.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 342.1

342.1 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.6

Air Force Falcons (+1500 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 18.9

18.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.3

23.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 313.8

313.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 341.9

Colorado State Rams (+1800 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 24.4

24.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.8

25.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 388.5

388.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 394.6

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (+1800 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 22.3

22.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0

26.0 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 365.8

365.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 376.9

San Diego State Aztecs (+3000 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 21.3

21.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.6

29.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 334.6

334.6 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 420.5

Wyoming Cowboys (+3000 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 19.3

19.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.3

28.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 326.4

326.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.6

Utah State Aggies (+7000 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 31.9

31.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 37.8

37.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 468.3

468.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 470.1

Nevada Wolf Pack (+8000 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 3-10

3-10 2024 Points Per Game: 23.1

23.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8

28.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 376.1

376.1 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.5

New Mexico Lobos (+20000 to win the MWC)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 33.5

33.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 38.0

38.0 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 484.3

484.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 492.1

Recent MWC Results

Upcoming MWC Games

Date/Time Favorite Idaho State Bengals at UNLV Rebels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 23 UNLV (-25.5) New Mexico Lobos at UCLA Bruins 10:00 PM ET, Friday, Sept. 12 - Southern University Jaguars at Fresno State Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13 - Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Nevada Wolf Pack 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13 - Utah Utes at Wyoming Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13 - Air Force Falcons at Utah State Aggies 9:45 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13 - Portland State Vikings at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 12:00 AM ET, Sunday, Sept. 14 -

