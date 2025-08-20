NCAAF
2025 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 11:50 AM
The Boise State Broncos (-160) and the UNLV Rebels (+600) are among the favorites to clinch the MWC this season. You can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds in the column below.
2025 MWC Championship Odds
Boise State Broncos (-160 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 12-2
- 2024 Points Per Game: 37.3
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 466.0
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.7
UNLV Rebels (+600 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 11-3
- 2024 Points Per Game: 35.4
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.3
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 416.1
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 351.7
San Jose State Spartans (+1000 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 7-6
- 2024 Points Per Game: 28.4
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.5
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 409.3
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.5
Fresno State Bulldogs (+1300 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 6-7
- 2024 Points Per Game: 26.1
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.8
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 342.1
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.6
Air Force Falcons (+1500 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 5-7
- 2024 Points Per Game: 18.9
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.3
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 313.8
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 341.9
Colorado State Rams (+1800 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 8-5
- 2024 Points Per Game: 24.4
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.8
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 388.5
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 394.6
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (+1800 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 5-7
- 2024 Points Per Game: 22.3
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 365.8
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 376.9
San Diego State Aztecs (+3000 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 3-9
- 2024 Points Per Game: 21.3
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.6
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 334.6
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 420.5
Wyoming Cowboys (+3000 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 3-9
- 2024 Points Per Game: 19.3
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.3
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 326.4
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.6
Utah State Aggies (+7000 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 4-8
- 2024 Points Per Game: 31.9
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 37.8
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 468.3
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 470.1
Nevada Wolf Pack (+8000 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 3-10
- 2024 Points Per Game: 23.1
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 376.1
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.5
New Mexico Lobos (+20000 to win the MWC)
- 2024 Record: 5-7
- 2024 Points Per Game: 33.5
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 38.0
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 484.3
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 492.1
Recent MWC Results
Date
Venue
|Sept. 5
|Albertsons Stadium
|Sept. 6
|DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
|Sept. 6
|Kyle Field
|Sept. 6
|University Stadium (NM)
|Sept. 6
|Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
|Sept. 6
|Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
|Sept. 6
|Reser Stadium
Upcoming MWC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Idaho State Bengals at UNLV Rebels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 23
|UNLV (-25.5)
|New Mexico Lobos at UCLA Bruins
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, Sept. 12
|-
|Southern University Jaguars at Fresno State Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13
|-
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Nevada Wolf Pack
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13
|-
|Utah Utes at Wyoming Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13
|-
|Air Force Falcons at Utah State Aggies
|9:45 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 13
|-
|Portland State Vikings at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|12:00 AM ET, Sunday, Sept. 14
|-
