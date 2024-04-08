menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 8

On Monday, there is one game on the schedule involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a matchup between No. 1 UConn and No. 3 Purdue at 9:20 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest in the article below.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need.

UConn vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies
  • Projected Winner: UConn (58.61% win probability)
  • Spread: UConn (-6.5)
  • Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Date: April 9
  • TV Channel: TBS

Bet on UConn vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!