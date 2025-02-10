NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 10
On Monday, there is one game on the schedule involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a game between No. 5 Houston and Baylor at 9 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.
For a breakdown of all the big matchups in college basketball today, check out our betting preview below.
Houston vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at No. 5 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (77.68% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-9.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
