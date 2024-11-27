Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 27

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are 11 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 21 Creighton and No. 20 Texas A&M at 6:30 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

For analysis of all the important games in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.

Indiana vs. Louisville

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers

Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner: Indiana (77.38% win probability)

Indiana (77.38% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-0.5)

Indiana (-0.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: ESPN

Baylor vs. New Orleans

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at No. 17 Baylor Bears

New Orleans Privateers at No. 17 Baylor Bears Projected Winner: Baylor (99.59% win probability)

Baylor (99.59% win probability) Spread: Baylor (-32.5)

Baylor (-32.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: ESPN+

Gonzaga vs. West Virginia

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (94.19% win probability)

Gonzaga (94.19% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-15.5)

Gonzaga (-15.5) Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Tennessee vs. UT Martin

Matchup: UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (96.27% win probability)

Tennessee (96.27% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-37.5)

Tennessee (-37.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Cincinnati vs. Alabama State

Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Alabama State Hornets at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Winner: Cincinnati (96.76% win probability)

Cincinnati (96.76% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-26.5)

Cincinnati (-26.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: ESPN+

Arizona vs. Davidson

Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

Davidson Wildcats vs. No. 24 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (86.02% win probability)

Arizona (86.02% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-15.5)

Arizona (-15.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

