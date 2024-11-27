Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 27
Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are 11 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 21 Creighton and No. 20 Texas A&M at 6:30 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.
For analysis of all the important games in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.
Indiana vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Winner: Indiana (77.38% win probability)
- Spread: Indiana (-0.5)
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Baylor vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at No. 17 Baylor Bears
- Projected Winner: Baylor (99.59% win probability)
- Spread: Baylor (-32.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Gonzaga vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (94.19% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-15.5)
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Tennessee vs. UT Martin
- Matchup: UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (96.27% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-37.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Cincinnati vs. Alabama State
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Winner: Cincinnati (96.76% win probability)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-26.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Arizona vs. Davidson
- Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. No. 24 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (86.02% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-15.5)
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
