Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 20

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Thursday, there are five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 1 Purdue and Memphis at 6 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Purdue vs. Memphis

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers

Memphis Tigers vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (76.07% win probability)

Purdue (76.07% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-16.5)

Purdue (-16.5) Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: November 20

November 20 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Tennessee vs. Tennessee State

Matchup: Tennessee State Tigers at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee State Tigers at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (93.25% win probability)

Tennessee (93.25% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-31.5)

Tennessee (-31.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

St. John's vs. Bucknell

Matchup: Bucknell Bison at No. 14 St. John's Red Storm

Bucknell Bison at No. 14 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (96.86% win probability)

St. John's (96.86% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-31.5)

St. John's (-31.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: TNT

Texas Tech vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (76.28% win probability)

Texas Tech (76.28% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-8.5)

Texas Tech (-8.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

