NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 5

The men's college basketball slate on Sunday features six games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with UCF squaring off against No. 7 Kansas at 4:00 PM ET being one of the day's more intriguing matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each game.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting info you need to get an edge.

UConn vs. Providence

  • Matchup: Providence Friars at No. 11 UConn Huskies
  • Projected Winner: UConn (87.37% win probability)
  • Spread: UConn (-14.5)
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 5
  • TV Channel: NBC

Purdue vs. Northwestern

  • Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (76.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-7.5)
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 5
  • TV Channel: BTN

UCF vs. Kansas

  • Matchup: No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights
  • Projected Winner: UCF (55.25% win probability)
  • Spread: Kansas (-5.5)
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Oregon vs. Maryland

  • Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
  • Projected Winner: Oregon (68.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Oregon (-3.5)
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 5
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Washington vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Washington Huskies
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (63.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-9.5)
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 5
  • TV Channel: BTN

Memphis vs. North Texas

  • Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (66.01% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-8.5)
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

