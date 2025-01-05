Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 5
The men's college basketball slate on Sunday features six games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with UCF squaring off against No. 7 Kansas at 4:00 PM ET being one of the day's more intriguing matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each game.
UConn vs. Providence
- Matchup: Providence Friars at No. 11 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (87.37% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-14.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: NBC
Purdue vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (76.83% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-7.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: BTN
UCF vs. Kansas
- Matchup: No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights
- Projected Winner: UCF (55.25% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-5.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Oregon vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
- Projected Winner: Oregon (68.06% win probability)
- Spread: Oregon (-3.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: Peacock
Washington vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Washington Huskies
- Projected Winner: Illinois (63.52% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-9.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: BTN
Memphis vs. North Texas
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (66.01% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-8.5)
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
