Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 5

The men's college basketball slate on Sunday features six games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with UCF squaring off against No. 7 Kansas at 4:00 PM ET being one of the day's more intriguing matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each game.

UConn vs. Providence

Matchup: Providence Friars at No. 11 UConn Huskies

Providence Friars at No. 11 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (87.37% win probability)

UConn (87.37% win probability) Spread: UConn (-14.5)

UConn (-14.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 5

January 5 TV Channel: NBC

Purdue vs. Northwestern

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (76.83% win probability)

Purdue (76.83% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-7.5)

Purdue (-7.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 5

January 5 TV Channel: BTN

UCF vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights

No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights Projected Winner: UCF (55.25% win probability)

UCF (55.25% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 5

January 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

Oregon vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Maryland Terrapins at No. 9 Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Oregon (68.06% win probability)

Oregon (68.06% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-3.5)

Oregon (-3.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 5

January 5 TV Channel: Peacock

Washington vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Washington Huskies

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Washington Huskies Projected Winner: Illinois (63.52% win probability)

Illinois (63.52% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-9.5)

Illinois (-9.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 5

January 5 TV Channel: BTN

Memphis vs. North Texas

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (66.01% win probability)

Memphis (66.01% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-8.5)

Memphis (-8.5) Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: January 5

January 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

