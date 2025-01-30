Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 30

On Thursday, there are three games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a game between UCLA and No. 16 Oregon at 10:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Nebraska vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini at Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Illinois (54.70% win probability)

Illinois (54.70% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: January 31

January 31 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Nebraska vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tulane vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave Projected Winner: Memphis (64.21% win probability)

Memphis (64.21% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-7.5)

Memphis (-7.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 31

January 31 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Tulane vs. Memphis with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCLA vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 16 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins

No. 16 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins Projected Winner: UCLA (62.12% win probability)

UCLA (62.12% win probability) Spread: UCLA (-4.5)

UCLA (-4.5) Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Date: January 31

January 31 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on UCLA vs. Oregon with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!