Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 29

There are seven games on Wednesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 14 Mississippi State clashing with No. 4 Alabama (at 9 p.m. ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.

For analysis of all the big games in college basketball today, read our betting preview below.

Texas Tech vs. TCU

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (92.51% win probability)

Texas Tech (92.51% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-13.5)

Texas Tech (-13.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 30

January 30 TV Channel: ESPN2

West Virginia vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 6 Houston Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 6 Houston Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Winner: Houston (65.17% win probability)

Houston (65.17% win probability) Spread: Houston (-8.5)

Houston (-8.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 30

January 30 TV Channel: ESPN+

Maryland vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers at Maryland Terrapins

No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers at Maryland Terrapins Projected Winner: Maryland (67.54% win probability)

Maryland (67.54% win probability) Spread: Maryland (-4.5)

Maryland (-4.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 30

January 30 TV Channel: BTN

LSU vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 1 Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (73.94% win probability)

Auburn (73.94% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-12.5)

Auburn (-12.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 30

January 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

UConn vs. DePaul

Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at No. 25 UConn Huskies

DePaul Blue Demons at No. 25 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (91.18% win probability)

UConn (91.18% win probability) Spread: UConn (-14.5)

UConn (-14.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: January 30

January 30 TV Channel: Peacock

Ole Miss vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Texas Longhorns at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Ole Miss (75.67% win probability)

Ole Miss (75.67% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-5.5)

Ole Miss (-5.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 30

January 30 TV Channel: ESPN2

Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner: Mississippi State (56.90% win probability)

Mississippi State (56.90% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-1.5)

Alabama (-1.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 30

January 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

