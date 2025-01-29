Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 29
There are seven games on Wednesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 14 Mississippi State clashing with No. 4 Alabama (at 9 p.m. ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.
For analysis of all the big games in college basketball today, read our betting preview below.
Texas Tech vs. TCU
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (92.51% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-13.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Texas Tech vs. TCU with FanDuel Sportsbook.
West Virginia vs. Houston
- Matchup: No. 6 Houston Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Projected Winner: Houston (65.17% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-8.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Bet on West Virginia vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maryland vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Winner: Maryland (67.54% win probability)
- Spread: Maryland (-4.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Maryland vs. Wisconsin with FanDuel Sportsbook.
LSU vs. Auburn
- Matchup: No. 1 Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers
- Projected Winner: Auburn (73.94% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-12.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on LSU vs. Auburn with FanDuel Sportsbook.
UConn vs. DePaul
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at No. 25 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (91.18% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-14.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on UConn vs. DePaul with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ole Miss vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss (75.67% win probability)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-5.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Ole Miss vs. Texas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mississippi State vs. Alabama
- Matchup: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Mississippi State (56.90% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-1.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on Mississippi State vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!