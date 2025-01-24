Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 24

There are two games on Friday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 11 Purdue taking on No. 21 Michigan (at 8:00 PM ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for every matchup.

Marquette vs. Villanova

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Villanova Wildcats at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Winner: Marquette (80.37% win probability)

Marquette (80.37% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-9.5)

Marquette (-9.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 21 Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 21 Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (61.39% win probability)

Purdue (61.39% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-3.5)

Purdue (-3.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

