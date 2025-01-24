FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 24

There are two games on Friday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 11 Purdue taking on No. 21 Michigan (at 8:00 PM ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for every matchup.

If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we have you covered with odds for all the important matchups.

Marquette vs. Villanova

  • Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles
  • Projected Winner: Marquette (80.37% win probability)
  • Spread: Marquette (-9.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 25
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: No. 21 Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (61.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-3.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 25
  • TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

