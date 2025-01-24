NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 24
There are two games on Friday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 11 Purdue taking on No. 21 Michigan (at 8:00 PM ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for every matchup.
If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we have you covered with odds for all the important matchups.
Marquette vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Projected Winner: Marquette (80.37% win probability)
- Spread: Marquette (-9.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Purdue vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 21 Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (61.39% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-3.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: FOX
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
