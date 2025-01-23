NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 23
There are two games on Thursday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 17 Illinois clashing with Maryland (at 9:00 PM ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.
Before today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth peek at the betting odds.
Memphis vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at No. 24 Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (85.47% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-12.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Illinois vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (72.14% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-8.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
