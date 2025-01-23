FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 23

There are two games on Thursday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 17 Illinois clashing with Maryland (at 9:00 PM ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Before today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth peek at the betting odds.

Memphis vs. Wichita State

  • Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at No. 24 Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (85.47% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-12.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 24
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Illinois vs. Maryland

  • Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (72.14% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-8.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 24
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

