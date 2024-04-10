Clippers vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 10

Clippers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: BSSC and AZFamily

The Los Angeles Clippers (51-28) host the Phoenix Suns (46-33) after winning three home games in a row. The Suns are heavy favorites by 11 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Clippers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -11 -110 -110 218.5 -110 -110 -500 +380

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (68.1%)

Clippers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have gone 33-44-2 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have played 79 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Suns games have gone over the total 35 times this season.

Clippers games this season have gone over the point total 36 times in 79 opportunities (45.6%).

Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread in home games (16-24-1) than it does in away games (17-20-1).

When playing at home, the Suns go over the total 43.9% of the time (18 of 41 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 44.7% of games (17 of 38).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (18-19-1). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over 17 of 38 times at home (44.7%), and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.3 points, 6.6 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 4.7 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 11.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

Ivica Zubac averages 11.6 points for the Clippers, plus 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Per game, Russell Westbrook gets the Clippers 11.2 points, 5.1 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 14 points, 2.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with an average of 2.2 treys.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

Daniel Theis' numbers on the season are 6.1 points, 4 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He is sinking 53.4% of his shots from the field.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.